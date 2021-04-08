In regular intervals, we discuss how much latency the JACK Audio Connection Kit introduces when used in Mixxx. That is one of the Sound APIs that Mixxx supports on Linux, and it's a layer on top of the Advances Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) .

Thu 08 April 2021

New in 2.3: KeyFinder support

Starting with the 2.3, Mixxx will integrate support for the excellent KeyFinder library by Ibrahim Sha'ath.

KeyFinder is a pretty accurate open-source key detection tool. It's been in the top 3 of the 2020 key detection comparison on Reddit and performs considerably better than the key analyzer from the …