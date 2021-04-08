DJ Your Way
Free and open source DJ software for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Powerful Features For All DJs
Mixxx integrates the tools DJs need to perform creative live mixes with digital music files.
Whether you are a new DJ with just a laptop or an experienced turntablist, Mixxx can support your style and techniques of mixing.
BPM, Key Detection & Sync
BPM and musical key detection help you find the perfect next track from your library. Use master sync to match the tempo and beats of four songs for seamless mixing.
DJ Controller Support
Built-in mappings for DJ controller hardware gives you hands-on control of Mixxx's features. Use the programmable mapping system to customize your workflow and add support for any MIDI or HID device.
Effects
Add your unique spin to tracks with sound effects. Get creative by chaining multiple effects together and twisting all their knobs.
Vinyl Record Control
Use turntables with timecode vinyl records to control playback and scratch your digital music files as if they were pressed on vinyl. Mix music vinyls into your set by toggling vinyl passthrough mode.
Free & Open Source
Mixxx is free open-source software and entirely community-driven. There is no company behind Mixxx — the development is shouldered by passionate DJs and programmers that dedicate their free time to working on their favorite DJ software. Mixxx is and always will be free! See dozens more features or download Mixxx and start DJing now!
Latest News
Does using Mixxx with JACK give you zero latency?
In regular intervals, we discuss how much latency the JACK Audio Connection Kit introduces when used in Mixxx. That is one of the Sound APIs that Mixxx supports on Linux, and it's a layer on top of the Advances Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA).
Unlike analog devices, digital audio devices process …Read More
New in 2.3: KeyFinder support
Starting with the 2.3, Mixxx will integrate support for the excellent KeyFinder library by Ibrahim Sha'ath.
KeyFinder is a pretty accurate open-source key detection tool. It's been in the top 3 of the 2020 key detection comparison on Reddit and performs considerably better than the key analyzer from the …Read More
Friendly Community
Mixxx is developed by an international community of DJs, programmers, and artists. Because Mixxx is free (as in freedom and price), open source software, anyone can contribute to make Mixxx even better—including you!
You can get involved with Mixxx today by reporting bugs and suggesting features, making a controller mapping, adding features & fixing bugs, helping with translations, or working on one of our other starter tasks.
